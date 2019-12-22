VP Nur, at least 15 followers injured in ‘BCL attacks’ at DUCSU Bhaban  

The activists of the ruling Awami League’s student wing, who work under the banner of Muktijuddho Mancha, were reportedly active during the incident in and outside the DUCSU Bhaban on Sunday afternoon.

But both organisations have denied beating up Nur and the others.

It was the “general students who prevented Nur from staying in the building with outsiders”, the two organisations claimed.

The injured students, including Nur, were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The attackers vandalised a computer and the furniture at VP Nur’s office in the building.

Nur has come under attack on the campus and in different parts of the country after he defeated the BCL candidate in the DUCSU election in March.

He was the pick of the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights that spearheaded a movement forcing the government to scrap quotas, including for freedom fighters’ descendants, in civil service recruitment.

DU BCL President Sanjit Chandra Das and General Secretary Saddam Hussain, who is also the assistant general secretary of DUCSU, came to the building and some activists of the organisation entered it with them.

Nur argued with Sanjit and Saddam when the BCL leaders demanded that he ask the “outsiders” to leave.

The BCL activists then drove out the members of Nur’s council from his room. While leaving the building, the members of the council were beaten up by stick-wielding activists of BCL and Muktijuddho Mancha.

The attackers entered the building and roughed up Nur and his followers in his room after Sanjit and Saddam left, according to those injured who included the council’s Convenor Hasan Al Mamun and joint convenors Faruk Hossain and Rashed Khan besides Nur.

The attackers took away the hard drive of the building’s security cameras while leaving.

The members of the university’s proctorial team then took Nur and the others to the hospital.

“Let them get treated first. We will take steps later after hearing everyone’s statement,” Proctor Golam Rabbani said.