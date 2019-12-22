VP Nur, at least 15 followers injured in ‘BCL attacks’ at DUCSU Bhaban
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Dec 2019 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2019 08:47 PM BdST
DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and at least 15 of his followers have been injured in attacks allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists on the campus after heated arguments.
The activists of the ruling Awami League’s student wing, who work under the banner of Muktijuddho Mancha, were reportedly active during the incident in and outside the DUCSU Bhaban on Sunday afternoon.
But both organisations have denied beating up Nur and the others.
It was the “general students who prevented Nur from staying in the building with outsiders”, the two organisations claimed.
The attackers vandalised a computer and the furniture at VP Nur’s office in the building.
Nur has come under attack on the campus and in different parts of the country after he defeated the BCL candidate in the DUCSU election in March.
He was the pick of the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights that spearheaded a movement forcing the government to scrap quotas, including for freedom fighters’ descendants, in civil service recruitment.
Nur argued with Sanjit and Saddam when the BCL leaders demanded that he ask the “outsiders” to leave.
The BCL activists then drove out the members of Nur’s council from his room. While leaving the building, the members of the council were beaten up by stick-wielding activists of BCL and Muktijuddho Mancha.
The attackers took away the hard drive of the building’s security cameras while leaving.
The members of the university’s proctorial team then took Nur and the others to the hospital.
“Let them get treated first. We will take steps later after hearing everyone’s statement,” Proctor Golam Rabbani said.
