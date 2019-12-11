Clemon launches ‘Clean Campus Green Campus’ contest in Bangladesh

The contest was launched at the university level on Dec 10.

The winning team will be awarded Tk 100,000 and the runners up team will get Tk 50,000 for the best ideas.

M Manjur Hossain, chief waste management officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, attended the inauguration ceremony as chief guest.

Adcom Chairman Geeteara Safiya Chowdhury, former Banlgadesh national cricket captain Khaled Masud Pilot and CEO of Clemon Sports also joined the event as special guests. Abdul Alim Munshi, executive director of Akij Food and Beverage Ltd, was also present there.

The registration for the competition will remain open until Jan 8.

The participants are required to form a three-member panel to register for the event. Further information about the competition is available on the Facebook page of Clemon.

“The initiative will inspire creative minds and help to promote cleanliness and waste management. Everyone must come forward to keep the city and the country clean,” Manjur said.

“Through this competition, we will bring together youths with fresh ideas which will inspire the future generation about cleanliness. I believe that through this campaign, everyone will be more aware to keep the country clean,” said Abdul Alim Munshi.