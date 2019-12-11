AIUB Business Club organises ABC Case Storm 2019 competition
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2019 04:56 AM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 04:56 AM BdST
AIUB Business Club has organised ABC Case Storm 2019, a competition based on the participants’ ability to unravel critical situation and deal with complex business crisis through a legit business case scenario.
The final round and closing ceremony of the competition powered by Finnovation was held on the university’s permanent campus in Dhaka on Dec 7, the organisation said in a statement.
The constructive initiative helps young minds portray and cultivate their true potential, it said.
Besides three teams from universities, teams from as many colleges also took part in the final round this year.
In the university segment, the “Cre-ed” team became champions, “Four horsemen” first runners-up, and “Xenon” second runners-up.
The champions among the college teams were “Team challengers” from Gulshan Commerce College while “Team Aim” from Notre Dame College were first runners-up, and “BN Meghna” from Bangladesh Navy College second runners-up.
Syed Najmus Saquib, chairman of Finnovation Ltd, was the panel judge of the final round.
Salman Monzur Chowdhury, director of Parallaxlogic Infotech, was the second judge.
Nisar Ahmed, AIUB director for MBA programme, was chief guest.
The other guests included Mashfiqur Rahman Rashedi, director of Finnovation, Sara Tasmeen, research associate at Build, Shama Islam, special assistant at AIUB’s Office of Students Affairs, Rakibul islam, executive of OSA, Salman Muntasir Chowdhury, director at Parralax Infotech and Tanvir Hossain Ratul, assistant manager, Parallax Infotech.
AIUB Performing Arts Club organised a cultural programme after the end of the competition.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- AIUB Business Club organises ABC Case Storm 2019 competition
- DUCSU hall unit leader sues VP Nur for defamation
- Stamford University continues protest against death of student Rumpa
- ULAB organises cricket match to mark UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities
- BUET punishes 14 more students for ragging
- Academia students awarded for brilliant results in ‘O’, ‘A’ level exams
- JU to resume classes Sunday after a month shutdown
- BUET students call off protests to return to classes
- BUET to expel any student involved in ragging, politics
- Dhaka University teacher takes class on staircase on being barred from classroom
Most Read
- Decision on six bus companies in Dhaka by March, says Mayor Khokon
- As Suu Kyi looks on, Gambia details mass rapes, killings in Myanmar
- South Asian Games: Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket
- Chile military plane crashes near Antarctic with 38 on board, hopes of finding survivors fade
- Bangladesh’s economic growth hits record 8.15% in FY19 but per capita income remains unchanged
- Malaysia's Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November
- India parliament passes religion-based citizenship bill amid protests
- Hasina oversees every step of graphic novel on Bangabandhu
- US commission seeks sanctions against India’s Amit Shah over controversial citizenship bill
- Bus services remain suspended in Mymensingh for 2nd day