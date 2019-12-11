AIUB Business Club organises ABC Case Storm 2019 competition

The final round and closing ceremony of the competition powered by Finnovation was held on the university’s permanent campus in Dhaka on Dec 7, the organisation said in a statement.

The constructive initiative helps young minds portray and cultivate their true potential, it said.

Besides three teams from universities, teams from as many colleges also took part in the final round this year.

In the university segment, the “Cre-ed” team became champions, “Four horsemen” first runners-up, and “Xenon” second runners-up.

The champions among the college teams were “Team challengers” from Gulshan Commerce College while “Team Aim” from Notre Dame College were first runners-up, and “BN Meghna” from Bangladesh Navy College second runners-up.

Syed Najmus Saquib, chairman of Finnovation Ltd, was the panel judge of the final round.

Salman Monzur Chowdhury, director of Parallaxlogic Infotech, was the second judge.

Nisar Ahmed, AIUB director for MBA programme, was chief guest.

The other guests included Mashfiqur Rahman Rashedi, director of Finnovation, Sara Tasmeen, research associate at Build, Shama Islam, special assistant at AIUB’s Office of Students Affairs, Rakibul islam, executive of OSA, Salman Muntasir Chowdhury, director at Parralax Infotech and Tanvir Hossain Ratul, assistant manager, Parallax Infotech.

AIUB Performing Arts Club organised a cultural programme after the end of the competition.