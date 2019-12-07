Stamford University continues protest against death of student Rumpa

Police recovered the body of Rumpa, a first year undergraduate student at the university’s English department, on a street at Siddheswari on Wednesday night.

The teachers and students began demonstrating outside their Siddheswari campus on Friday.

On Saturday, they rallied and formed human chains outside their campuses at Dhanmondi and Siddheswari.

Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Ali Naqi and Board of Trustees Chairperson Fatinaaz Feroz were present, the university said in a statement.

The case has baffled police who are yet to find out how Rumpa’s body ended up on the street, about half a kilometre from her home at Shantibagh.

She is presumed to have died after falling from a multi-storey building.