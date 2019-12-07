Stamford University continues protest against death of student Rumpa
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2019 07:54 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 07:54 PM BdST
Teachers and students of Stamford University in Dhaka have continued protests against the death of Rubaiyat Sharmin Rumpa demanding a “proper” investigation.
Police recovered the body of Rumpa, a first year undergraduate student at the university’s English department, on a street at Siddheswari on Wednesday night.
On Saturday, they rallied and formed human chains outside their campuses at Dhanmondi and Siddheswari.
The case has baffled police who are yet to find out how Rumpa’s body ended up on the street, about half a kilometre from her home at Shantibagh.
She is presumed to have died after falling from a multi-storey building.
