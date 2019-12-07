Home > Campus

Stamford University continues protest against death of student Rumpa

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Dec 2019 07:54 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 07:54 PM BdST

Teachers and students of Stamford University in Dhaka have continued protests against the death of Rubaiyat Sharmin Rumpa demanding a “proper” investigation.

Police recovered the body of Rumpa, a first year undergraduate student at the university’s English department, on a street at Siddheswari on Wednesday night.

The teachers and students began demonstrating outside their Siddheswari campus on Friday.

On Saturday, they rallied and formed human chains outside their campuses at Dhanmondi and Siddheswari.

Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Ali Naqi and Board of Trustees Chairperson Fatinaaz Feroz were present, the university said in a statement.

The case has baffled police who are yet to find out how Rumpa’s body ended up on the street, about half a kilometre from her home at Shantibagh.

She is presumed to have died after falling from a multi-storey building.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Protests continue for Rumpa

ULAB marks UN disability day

BUET punishes 14 students for ragging

Academia students awarded for excellent results

JU classes resume Sunday

BUET students call off protests

An Abrar Fahad murder protester painting graffiti on the BUET campus on Saturday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

BUET to expel any student involved in ragging

Photo: Facebook/Anupam Debashis Roy

DU teacher takes class on staircase

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.