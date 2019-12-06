ULAB organises cricket match to mark UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The Bangladesh National Wheelchair Cricket Team played the friendly by splitting into two teams—Red and Green—at the ULAB's cricket ground in the Dhaka’s Mohammadpur on Thursday, according to a statement.

ULAB's Registrar Professor Akhtar Ahmed and Treasurer Professor Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee welcomed the teams to the ULAB during the event. Mohammad Mohasin, skipper of the Red team, and Noor Nahian, skipper of the Green team, handed over the official jerseys to Professor Ahmed and Professor Bhattacharjee.

Winning the toss, the Red team decided to field first. The Green team scored 142 runs in 20 overs for 5 wickets. In response, the Red team scored 143 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in 18 overs.

ULAB Vice Chancellor HM Jahirul Haque, media personality Adnan Faruque Hillol, ULAB Registrar Akhtar Ahmed, Bangladesh National Wheelchair Cricket Team Manager and CEO of International Council of Wheel Chair Cricket Mahbubur Rahman Palash attended the event.