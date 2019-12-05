Home > Campus

Academia students awarded for brilliant results in 'O', 'A' level exams

  News Desk, bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Dec 2019 03:07 AM BdST

Students of Academia, an English medium school in Dhaka, have been awarded for securing excellent results in ‘O’ and ‘A’ level exams.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud distributed prizes among the students at the Academia High Achievers Award Ceremony on the Bashundhara campus of the Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB on Tuesday.

IUB Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Milan Pagon and Saidur Rahman, Country Manager, Pearson, Edexcel, attended the ceremony as special guests.

They also distributed awards among the successful students, the university said in a statement.

Academia Chairperson Sarwat Zeb, Managing Director Kutub Uddin, Principal Mahabubul Haq, and Vice Principal Raunaque Alamgir, among others, were also present.

Hasan Mahmud advised the students to grow up as “world citizens” through their skills, knowledge, expertise and humanity.

This year, 193 Academia students, including 125 ‘O’ Level examinees and 68 who took the ‘A’ Level tests, have been awarded.

After the event, Minister Hasan visited IUB library and different labs.

He also discussed different issues related to higher education with the members of the IUB Board of Trustees.

Deans, senior members of the faculty and administration, parents and guardians also attended the event.

