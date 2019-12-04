JU to resume classes Sunday after a month shutdown
Jahangirnagar University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Dec 2019 09:10 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 09:10 PM BdST
Classes are set to resume at the Jahangirnagar University on Sunday, around a month after it shut down for an indefinite time following student protests.
The university was rocked by the student protests for more than a month over allegations of corruption in some of its construction projects, leading the authorities to suspend the academic activities.
At an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the university syndicate decided to reopen residential halls on Thursday and resume the classes from Sunday, according to JU’s acting Registrar Rahima Kaneez.
She sought cooperation of all to let the university function normally.
Two top central BCL leaders lost their posts but denied their links to the corruption allegations and made false allegations against Vice-Chancellor Professor Farzana Islam.
An audio of the allegations went viral on social media. After a month, some BCL leaders of the university unit admitted to receiving Tk 10 million as 'Eid salami'.
Amid the development, the students began the protests demanding a judicial probe into the allegations of corruption and irregularities against the vice-chancellor.
On Sep 19, the protesters demanded her resignation over allegations of corruption. On Nov 4, they massed in front of the VC’s residence, demanding her immediate resignation.
Following the day, the BCL activists attacked protesters and roughed them up.
At least 25 JU teachers and students were injured in the attacks.
Soon after the incident, the JU shut down for an indefinite period.
