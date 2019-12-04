Home > Campus

JU to resume classes Sunday after a month shutdown

  Jahangirnagar University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Dec 2019 09:10 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 09:10 PM BdST

Classes are set to resume at the Jahangirnagar University on Sunday, around a month after it shut down for an indefinite time following student protests.

The university was rocked by the student protests for more than a month over allegations of corruption in some of its construction projects, leading the authorities to suspend the academic activities.

At an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the university syndicate decided to reopen residential halls on Thursday and resume the classes from Sunday, according to JU’s acting Registrar Rahima Kaneez.

She sought cooperation of all to let the university function normally.

A faction of students and teachers launched the protests in August after Bangladesh Chhatra League or BCL activists allegedly took extortion money from the administration that granted some construction projects worth about Tk 150 billion of the university.

Two top central BCL leaders lost their posts but denied their links to the corruption allegations and made false allegations against Vice-Chancellor Professor Farzana Islam.

An audio of the allegations went viral on social media. After a month, some BCL leaders of the university unit admitted to receiving Tk 10 million as 'Eid salami'.

Amid the development, the students began the protests demanding a judicial probe into the allegations of corruption and irregularities against the vice-chancellor.

In the face of protests, the VC sat with the protesters but the talks ended without a breakthrough.

On Sep 19, the protesters demanded her resignation over allegations of corruption. On Nov 4, they massed in front of the VC’s residence, demanding her immediate resignation.

Following the day, the BCL activists attacked protesters and roughed them up.

At least 25 JU teachers and students were injured in the attacks.

Soon after the incident, the JU shut down for an indefinite period.

