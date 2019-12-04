BUET students call off protests to return to classes

The students wrapped up their movement thanking the university authorities as they met their major demands.

Mahmudur Rahman Sayem, spokesperson for the protesters, made the announcement from a press conference at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“We would like to thank the BUET authorities as they accepted our demands within the stipulated time. We hope that they will work to provide sufficient compensation to the family of Abrar,” he said.

The protesters also agreed to sit their final exams starting on Dec 18.

After Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was tortured to death at a dormitory on Oct 6, the university suspended 19 students and banned political activities on the campus amid student protests.

The university authorities have since been gradually implementing the demands of the disgruntled students.

On Nov 22, the disciplinary board of BUET expelled 26 students over the murder of Abrar based on a report by a committee formed by the authorities to investigate the killing.

It also suspended six other students for different terms for the breach of rules.

The protesters postponed demonstrations on Oct 15 when the authorities met some of their demands after accepting all, but the students did not return to classes as some other demands were yet to be fulfilled.

After police submitted the charge sheet, the protesters set three conditions for withdrawing the strike, including permanent expulsion of those charged in the case.

They also demanded punishment to those involved in previous ragging incidents on the campus and inclusion of the ban on politics in the university’s ordinance.