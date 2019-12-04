BUET students call off protests to return to classes
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Dec 2019 06:26 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 06:26 PM BdST
The students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology have announced a plan to return to classes as the authorities met their demands, including the expulsion of 26 students over the murder of their peer Abrar Fahad.
The students wrapped up their movement thanking the university authorities as they met their major demands.
Mahmudur Rahman Sayem, spokesperson for the protesters, made the announcement from a press conference at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“We would like to thank the BUET authorities as they accepted our demands within the stipulated time. We hope that they will work to provide sufficient compensation to the family of Abrar,” he said.
After Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was tortured to death at a dormitory on Oct 6, the university suspended 19 students and banned political activities on the campus amid student protests.
The university authorities have since been gradually implementing the demands of the disgruntled students.
On Nov 22, the disciplinary board of BUET expelled 26 students over the murder of Abrar based on a report by a committee formed by the authorities to investigate the killing.
The protesters postponed demonstrations on Oct 15 when the authorities met some of their demands after accepting all, but the students did not return to classes as some other demands were yet to be fulfilled.
After police submitted the charge sheet, the protesters set three conditions for withdrawing the strike, including permanent expulsion of those charged in the case.
They also demanded punishment to those involved in previous ragging incidents on the campus and inclusion of the ban on politics in the university’s ordinance.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BUET students call off protests to return to classes
- BUET to expel any student involved in ragging, politics
- Dhaka University teacher takes class on staircase on being barred from classroom
- Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi institutions in QS rankings
- BUET expels 26 students for ragging at residential halls
- IUB student wins Toastmasters International contest
- Ban Ki-moon addresses Brac University convocation
- BUET expels for life 26 students over Abrar murder
- IUB hosts workshop on research and education network
- Protesters to submit information on ‘VC corruption’ at Jahangirnagar University
Most Read
- Google’s founders step aside as Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet
- Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- ‘Unknown’ man supplied Islamic State-inspired cap, Dhaka cafe militant tells court
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- Bangladesh home minister downplays ‘deportation attempts’ by India
- Antara brings fourth gold medal to Bangladesh in South Asian Games
- Police interrogate suspect over Mirpur double murder
- Physicist Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer-blogger Avijit, is on life support
- Gold medal winner Priya hospitalised with injury
- Bangladesh reaps little benefit from Chinese credits as it plays catch-up with timeline