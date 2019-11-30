Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi institutions in QS rankings

In the Asian University Rankings, it has been placed 135th.

The UK-based higher education marketing company released the rankings on Nov 26, the Dhaka University said in a statement on Friday.

“The university has achieved the success due to different efforts like ensuring quality of education and research,” Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman told bdnews24.com.

“The University of Dhaka is dedicated to the advancement of learning and is committed to promoting research in all fields of knowledge. New research projects are undertaken every year,” Quacquarelli Symondsor said on its website.

Six other Bangladesh universities have found a place in the QS rankings.

In Asian Rankings, the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET has been placed 207th, and the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology or KUET between 451 and 500.

Among the private institutions, North South University has been ranked in Asia between 291 and 300, BRAC University between 301 and 350, United International University between 351 and 400, and Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB between 401 and 450.

The National University of Singapore has been ranked top among the Asian universities.

Nanyang Technological University of Singapore holds the second position while the University of Hong Kong third in the rankings of Asian universities.