IUB student wins Toastmasters International contest
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2019 04:31 AM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 04:31 AM BdST
Yusra Binte Sikandar, a student of School of Life Sciences at Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB, has won become the ‘Division L’ Champion in Humorous Speech Contest 2019 under Toastmasters International.
The event, ‘Ebullience 2019’, was held in Cox’s Bazar on November 15-16, the university said in a statement on Wednesday.
Yusra will be representing Bangladesh in Oration 2020 (TI District 41 Conference) in May 2020 in New Delhi against division champions of Bhutan, Nepal and India.
Toastmasters International is a US headquartered nonprofit educational organisation that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of promoting communication, and public speaking and leadership skills.
