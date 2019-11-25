Ban Ki-moon addresses Brac University convocation
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Nov 2019 04:54 AM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 04:54 AM BdST
Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon has addressed Brac University’s 13th Convocation as the commencement speaker.
It was the first time he spoke at any convocation overseas, the university said in a statement.
Ban joined the convocation at the invitation of the university’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang.
The convocation at the Bangladesh Army Stadium on Saturday was chaired by President and Chancellor Md Abdul Hamid.
Other members of the board were present at the ceremony. More than 9,000 people attended the event.
Prof Chang and Momen received Ban Ki-moon at the airport and saw him off on Saturday night following the visit lasting less than a day.
