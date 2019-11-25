Ban Ki-moon addresses Brac University convocation

It was the first time he spoke at any convocation overseas, the university said in a statement.

Ban joined the convocation at the invitation of the university’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang.

The convocation at the Bangladesh Army Stadium on Saturday was chaired by President and Chancellor Md Abdul Hamid.

Education Minister Dipu Moni, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Brac University Board of Trustees Chairperson Tamara Hasan Abed also spoke at the event.

Other members of the board were present at the ceremony. More than 9,000 people attended the event.

Prof Chang and Momen received Ban Ki-moon at the airport and saw him off on Saturday night following the visit lasting less than a day.