BUET expels for life 26 students over Abrar murder
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2019 01:43 AM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2019 02:08 AM BdST
BUET has permanently expelled 26 students over the murder of Abrar Fahad in a hall on the campus.
The disciplinary board of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology took the decision in a meeting on Thursday night.
Mizanur Rahman, the director of the university’s Directorate of Students’ Welfare told bdnews24.com that the board took the decision after receiving the report on Nov 16 of the committee formed by the authorities to investigate the killing.
The board met three times to review the report, he said.
It also suspended six other students for different terms for breach of rules.
All the 26 expelled students are accused of killing Abrar and they include 25 charged by police on Nov 13, according to a statement from Mizanur.
Most of the accused are members of the ruling Awami League’s student front Bangladesh Chhatra League. They allegedly killed Abrar for his Facebook post criticising the government.
File Photo: Abrar Fahad murder protesters painted graffiti on the BUET campus.
After police submitted the charge sheet, the protesters set three conditions for withdrawing the strike, including permanent expulsion of those named in the charge sheet.
They have also demanded punishment of those involved in previous ragging incidents on the campus and inclusion of the ban on politics in the university’s ordinance.
