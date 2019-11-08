Protesters to submit information on ‘VC corruption’ at Jahangirnagar University
Jahangirnagar University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2019 04:09 AM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 04:09 AM BdST
The teachers and students demonstrating at Jahangirnagar University will submit information to substantiate allegations of corruption they have levelled against Vice-Chancellor Professor Farzana Islam.
They would inform the University Grants Commission and the education ministry about the allegations on Friday, student Rakibul Islam Rony, one of the organisers of the protests, announced at a demonstration outside the VC’s residence on the campus on Thursday evening.
They staged a concert there after holding marches and rallies throughout the day.
The announcement came after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the protesters would face ‘consequences’ if they fail to back up their claims.
A group of teachers and students continued demonstration for VC Farzana’s resignation after the authorities shut the campus indefinitely following an attack on the protesters on Tuesday.
Rony said they would stage a sit-in outside the administrative building and hold a painting campaign on Friday morning.
