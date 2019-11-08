Home > Campus

IUB hosts workshop on research and education network

  New Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Nov 2019 05:22 AM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 05:22 AM BdST

The Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has hosted a training programme on research and education network.

The ‘Workshop on Eduroam Institutional Radius Server (IRS) Configuration’ was held on its campus in Dhaka on Wednesday and Thursday.

World Wide Education Roaming for Research or Eduroam is a global research and education network.

Its key feature is that the teachers and students of any educational institution can access the internet free of cost using local credential from any network in the country and abroad with connection to the service.

The Bangladesh Research and Education Network or BdREN organised the workshop, the university said in a media release.

A total of 30 engineers from different universities, institutions and organisations took part in the event.

Of them, 22 were IT personnel from 17 universities.

This is the first time BdREN organised such training programmes in any public or private university.

IUB Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Milan Pagon was chief guest of the opening session.

BdREN CEO Mohammad Tawrit was present as special guest.

Mahfuz Ahmed, head of Central Information Technology Services at IUB, moderated the event.

