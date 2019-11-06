Home > Campus

General secretary, three others quit JU Teachers’ Association after attack on protesters

  Jahangirnagar University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Nov 2019 12:13 AM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 12:13 AM BdST

The general secretary and three other members have stepped down from the  Jahangirnagar University Teachers’ Association following an attack on teachers and students demonstrating for the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Professor Farzana Islam.

The four are General Secretary Prof Md Sohel Rana, Treasurer Prof Monwar Hossain Tuhin, and executive members Prof Mahbub Kabir and Prof Sayeed Ferdous.

They made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday evening after the attack allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists on the campus in the afternoon.

The authorities shut the university down for indefinite period after the incident.

“Both teachers and students were insulted and injured in the attack. I can’t do anything more than calling it unfortunate. We can’t bring a motion of condemnation or seek justice. Then how can we perform our duty in the teachers’ association?” Sohel Rana asked.

He said the resignation letters would be sent to the association’s President Ajit Kumar Majumder later in the night.

“We are shocked at the partial role played by the association,” he said.

