General secretary, three others quit JU Teachers’ Association after attack on protesters
Jahangirnagar University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2019 12:13 AM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 12:13 AM BdST
The general secretary and three other members have stepped down from the Jahangirnagar University Teachers’ Association following an attack on teachers and students demonstrating for the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Professor Farzana Islam.
The four are General Secretary Prof Md Sohel Rana, Treasurer Prof Monwar Hossain Tuhin, and executive members Prof Mahbub Kabir and Prof Sayeed Ferdous.
They made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday evening after the attack allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists on the campus in the afternoon.
The authorities shut the university down for indefinite period after the incident.
He said the resignation letters would be sent to the association’s President Ajit Kumar Majumder later in the night.
“We are shocked at the partial role played by the association,” he said.
