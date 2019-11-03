Akhtaruzzaman to stay on as Dhaka University VC for four years
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2019 06:43 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 06:43 PM BdST
Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, who was serving as the acting vice chancellor of Dhaka University, has been formally appointed to the post for four years.
The education ministry announced the decision on Sunday.
President Abdul Hamid made the appointment after the university's senate finalised the three nominees for the office on July 31.
Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad and Teachers Association President Prof ASM Maksud Kamal were the other members of the panel.
Prof Akhtaruzzaman was appointed as the ‘interim’ vice-chancellor of Dhaka University in September 2017, having served as the pro vice-chancellor (administration) until then.
