Ahsanullah University Acting VC Shariful resigns amid protests over power abuse
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2019 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 10:22 PM BdST
Kazi Shariful Alam, the acting vice-chancellor of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology in Dhaka, has been forced to resign by students protesting against his alleged abuse of office.
The university announced the decision on Thursday evening after days of protests by the students who alleged Shariful has been acting as pro-VC and treasurer and holding three other offices of the university as well.
Kazi Shariful Alam
Their demands also included cancellation of the administrative decisions taken by Shariful.
