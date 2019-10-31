Home > Campus

Ahsanullah University Acting VC Shariful resigns amid protests over power abuse

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Oct 2019 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 10:22 PM BdST

Kazi Shariful Alam, the acting vice-chancellor of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology in Dhaka, has been forced to resign by students protesting against his alleged abuse of office.

The university announced the decision on Thursday evening after days of protests by the students who alleged Shariful has been acting as pro-VC and treasurer and holding three other offices of the university as well.

Kazi Shariful Alam

They started demonstration for a nine-point charter of demand on Monday.

Their demands also included cancellation of the administrative decisions taken by Shariful.

