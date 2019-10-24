IUB holds Pharma Fest-2019

The day-long programme took place on the university's campus at the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area on Monday.

The event offered a platform for exchanging creative ideas among faculty members, pharmaceutical industry associates, healthcare professionals and students.

The celebration began after an inauguration session followed by a colourful rally organised by the pharmacy department students.

Maj Gen Md Mahbubur Rahman, director general of Directorate General of Drug Administration joined the event as Chief Guest. Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, former chairman of IUB’s Board of Trustees gave the speech as special guest.

Dr Husne Ara Ali, member of IUB’s ESTCDT, Prof Milan Pagon, acting vice chancellor of IUB, Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Prof Abdul Khaleque, dean of IUB’s School of Environmental Science and Management, and Prof JMA Hannan, head of IUB’s Department of Pharmacy, also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers focused on the tripartite collaboration of government, industries and universities to develop research on pharmaceutical drugs.

As part of the event, leading pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh displayed their own medicines and healthcare products in different stalls. Scientific posters were also exhibited during the festival.