DU postpones ‘Ka’ Unit enrolment test results after gaffe in assessment

Published: 20 Oct 2019 10:03 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2019 10:03 PM BdST

The Dhaka University authorities have postponed the results of ‘Ka’ Unit admission tests for science faculty students following a blunder in assessment hours after publication.

Corrected results will be published soon, the university said in a notice on Sunday night.

“Technical faults led to some mistakes in assessing MCQ answer sheets of a set,” the notice said.

Students started complaining about the results when those were published in the afternoon.

The faculty’s Dean Professor Tofail Ahmed Chowdhury, who coordinated the exams, said the results were postponed initially after truths were found in the allegations.

A total of 85,879 candidates took the tests for admission to Honours courses against 1,795 seats in the science faculty departments this year.

According to the results published in the afternoon, 11,207 students passed the multiple-choice question or MCQ and written tests together.

The university will admit 1,795 students to the faculty this year.

