University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh celebrates 15th Foundation Day

Planning Minister MA Mannan was present as chief guest while head of Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh and Fareast International University’s Board of Trustees Sheikh Kabir Hossain was special guest at the celebrations on the ULAB’s Dhanmondi campus on Wednesday.

National Professor Dr Rafiqul Islam and ULAB founder and Board of Trustees President Kazi Shahid Ahmed also spoke at the programme

ULAB Board of Trustees Vice President Kazi Anis Ahmed delivered the welcome speech while Vice Chancellor HM Jahirul Haque delivered the closing remarks.

The formal part of the ceremony began with the ULAB theme song rendered by ULAB Sangskriti Sangsad followed by a video presentation.

Guests, members of ULAB's Board of Trustees, the vice-chancellor and Pro Vice Chancellor Shamsad Mortuza, and representatives from ULAB's Alumni Association cut a cake to mark the day.

ULAB Board of Trustees Special Advisor Imran Rahman, Treasurer Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, Registrar Akhtar Ahmed, deans, heads of departments, faculty members, members of the administration, students and alumni attended the foundation day celebrations.

After the formal event, the Alumni Association organised a cultural programme to celebrate their institution's 15th Foundation Day.

The event started with a welcome speech by the association’s President Ahmed Raqib.

Songs, a dance, poetry recitation, and an unplugged music performance were presented by the members of ULAB's Alumni Association.

The association handed a souvenir crest to the LAB Board of Trustees. The programme ended with a vote of thanks by the association’s General Secretary Md Khuirul Anam.