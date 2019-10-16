GS Rabbani is back to DUCSU a month after expulsion from BCL

Wednesday’s launch of JoBike, an app-based bicycle-sharing service, was the first engagement he attended as a DUCSU leader after his expulsion from the very organisation that nominated had him for the position.

BCL also expelled its President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon along with Rabbani for “misdeeds, including extortion”.

They were replaced by Vice-President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Joint General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.

Many students, including DUCSU Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur, had said at the time that Rabbani should resign from the union as well.

Nur sat next to Rabbani at the JoBike launch and the leaders were laughing while speaking to each other.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel and DUCSU’s ex-officio President Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman were also present.

Rabbani could not be seen in public for weeks after his expulsion from BCL. He skipped the Sept 26 meeting of the union.

He returned to the campus on Oct 2 to attend a BCL event commemorating its late general secretary Abdul Wadud Khokon.

After another break, he came to the campus on Tuesday. A statement signed by him mourning the victims of the Oct 15, 1985 collapse of the Jagannath Hall was also issued.