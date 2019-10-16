GS Rabbani is back to DUCSU a month after expulsion from BCL
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2019 11:11 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 11:23 PM BdST
Golam Rabbani, the general secretary of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DCSU who was expelled from the same post of Bangladesh Chhatra League a month ago, has joined an event on the campus.
Wednesday’s launch of JoBike, an app-based bicycle-sharing service, was the first engagement he attended as a DUCSU leader after his expulsion from the very organisation that nominated had him for the position.
BCL also expelled its President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon along with Rabbani for “misdeeds, including extortion”.
Many students, including DUCSU Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur, had said at the time that Rabbani should resign from the union as well.
Nur sat next to Rabbani at the JoBike launch and the leaders were laughing while speaking to each other.
Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel and DUCSU’s ex-officio President Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman were also present.
Rabbani could not be seen in public for weeks after his expulsion from BCL. He skipped the Sept 26 meeting of the union.
After another break, he came to the campus on Tuesday. A statement signed by him mourning the victims of the Oct 15, 1985 collapse of the Jagannath Hall was also issued.
