BUET students, teachers swear to root out terror activities from campus
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2019 08:01 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 08:01 PM BdST
Teachers and students at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET have taken an oath to wipe out terror activities from the campus.
BUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Saiful Islam took part in the oath-taking programme organised by the general students at the auditorium on Wednesday. The programme was scheduled to be held at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka but the venue was shifted due to bad weather.
The programme came following days of protests by the BUET students demanding death to those responsible for the grisly murder of Abrar Fahad, a second-year electrical and electronic engineering student who was bludgeoned allegedly by a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists on Oct 6.
