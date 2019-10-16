BUET students, teachers swear to root out terror activities from campus

BUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Saiful Islam took part in the oath-taking programme organised by the general students at the auditorium on Wednesday. The programme was scheduled to be held at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka but the venue was shifted due to bad weather.

“We will eradicate terrorism and communal forces from the campus,” swore the students during the oath-taking programme.

The programme came following days of protests by the BUET students demanding death to those responsible for the grisly murder of Abrar Fahad, a second-year electrical and electronic engineering student who was bludgeoned allegedly by a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists on Oct 6.