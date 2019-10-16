Home > Campus

BUET students, teachers swear to root out terror activities from campus

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Oct 2019 08:01 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 08:01 PM BdST

Teachers and students at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET have taken an oath to wipe out terror activities from the campus.

BUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Saiful Islam took part in the oath-taking programme organised by the general students at the auditorium on Wednesday. The programme was scheduled to be held at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka but the venue was shifted due to bad weather.

“We will eradicate terrorism and communal forces from the campus,” swore the students during the oath-taking programme.

The programme came following days of protests by the BUET students demanding death to those responsible for the grisly murder of Abrar Fahad, a second-year electrical and electronic engineering student who was bludgeoned allegedly by a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists on Oct 6.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BUET students suspend protests

An Abrar Fahad murder protester painting graffiti on the BUET campus on Saturday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

BUET protest decision Tuesday 

BUET seals off BCL leaders’ rooms, office

BUET protesters set 5 conditions

BUET bans politics on campus

Abrar murder suspect held in Sylhet

VC to sit with BUET protesters

Abrar's roommate Mizanur arrested

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.