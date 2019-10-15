Home > Campus

BUET students suspend protests over Abrar murder

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Oct 2019 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 07:03 PM BdST

The disgruntled students of BUET have called off their protests citing the ‘goodwill’ shown by the authorities by acting swiftly to ensure justice over the murder of their peer Abrar Fahad.

But they refused to take part in regular academic activities until the suspects in the murder are permanently expelled by the university.

The student protesters made the announcement at a media briefing on the BUET campus on Tuesday.

A representative of the protesters said the students will work in concert with teachers to stamp out criminal activities on campus.

“Although we are calling off our protests for now, we will keep monitoring whether our demands are being met or not,” he said.

“And finally, we will not take part in any academic activities until those who are formally charged (in the Abrar murder case) are permanently expelled by the university.” 

An Abrar Fahad murder protester painting graffiti on the BUET campus on Saturday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

