BUET students suspend protests over Abrar murder
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2019 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 07:03 PM BdST
The disgruntled students of BUET have called off their protests citing the ‘goodwill’ shown by the authorities by acting swiftly to ensure justice over the murder of their peer Abrar Fahad.
But they refused to take part in regular academic activities until the suspects in the murder are permanently expelled by the university.
A representative of the protesters said the students will work in concert with teachers to stamp out criminal activities on campus.
“Although we are calling off our protests for now, we will keep monitoring whether our demands are being met or not,” he said.
“And finally, we will not take part in any academic activities until those who are formally charged (in the Abrar murder case) are permanently expelled by the university.”
