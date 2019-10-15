BUET students suspend protests over Abrar murder

But they refused to take part in regular academic activities until the suspects in the murder are permanently expelled by the university.

The student protesters made the announcement at a media briefing on the BUET campus on Tuesday.

A representative of the protesters said the students will work in concert with teachers to stamp out criminal activities on campus.

“Although we are calling off our protests for now, we will keep monitoring whether our demands are being met or not,” he said.

“And finally, we will not take part in any academic activities until those who are formally charged (in the Abrar murder case) are permanently expelled by the university.”