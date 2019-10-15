BUET protesters to decide on agitation on Tuesday 

They will make the announcement following discussions with Vice-Chancellor Saiful Islam and Directorate of Students’ Welfare Director Mizanur Rahman.

“We will make the formal announcement to the media tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon on whether our movement will continue,” a representative of the protesters said on Monday.

“Before that, we will speak to the DSW sir and express our views. We will also speak to the VC sir,” the representative said.

The student representative spoke to bdnews24.com after a meeting of some demonstrators.

Earlier in the day, the university held the admission tests following the suspension of protests for two days.

While announcing the suspension, the protesters had said they would resume demonstrations for their 10-point charter of demand after the tests.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has criticised the demonstrators for continuing with the agitation after the authorities met their demands.

Abrar was bludgeoned to death allegedly by a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists on the campus.

Disgruntled students of BUET resume protests on the campus over the murder of their peer Abrar Fahad for a sixth straight day on Saturday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

BUET has banned organisational politics on the campus and expelled temporarily the BCL activists accused of killing Abrar following protests. It has also promised steps to stop ragging of freshers and torture in the residential halls.

The ruling Awami League’s student wing has expelled 12 leaders and activists over the incident.

Police have arrested 19 people so far and promised quick completion of the investigation to speed up the trial.

Hasina also said she ordered the authorities to take steps so that the trial is completed quickly.