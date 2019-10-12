Home > Campus

BUET seals off BCL leaders’ rooms, office after banning politics over Abrar murder

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Oct 2019 07:23 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 07:23 PM BdST

The BUET authorities have sealed off the rooms of two top Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at residential halls after banning politics on the campus facing protests against Abrar Fahad murder.

Officials led by Directorate of Students’ Welfare Director Md Mizanur Rahman sealed off the room No. 321 of BUET BCL President Jamius Sunny at Ahsanullah Hall and General Secretary Mehedi Hasan Rasel’s room No. 3012 at Sher-e-Bangla Hall on Saturday.

“We’ve started sealing off the rooms of students who are staying illegally in the halls. We sealed off three to four rooms as a symbolic step on the first day,” Mizanur said.

The rooms were sealed off because the occupants did not have legitimate right to stay there, he said.

“This operation will continue and the provosts will lead it in their halls,” he added.

Sunny said he was in his room during the operation, but claimed he was a “legal but irregular” student.

“An operation to evict all political and non-political irregular students and non-students from the halls is going on. We’ve assured the authorities of cooperation,” he said.

The authorities also sealed off the BCL office in room No. 121 of Ahsanullah Hall, according to Sunny.

The authorities earlier in the day issued a notice instructing officials to evict illegal students and seal off the offices of the student organisations.

As per the protesters’ demands, the notice also said students accused of ragging or torture will face maximum punishment in the soonest possible period through the disciplinary committee.

The demonstrators have suspended their programmes for Oct 13 and 14 to let the administration hold admission tests after the authorities met all their demands and fulfilled the five conditions they set to allow the admission tests.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BUET protesters set 5 conditions

BUET bans politics on campus

Abrar murder suspect held in Sylhet

VC to sit with BUET protesters

Abrar's roommate Mizanur arrested

BUET murder suspect Amit Saha arrested

BCL torture stories at BUET surfacing

buet-teacher-protest

Teachers for BUET politics ban

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.