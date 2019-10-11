Facing threat to lock up offices, BUET VC to sit with student protesters
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Oct 2019 12:06 AM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 12:06 AM BdST
The vice-chancellor of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET will hold a meeting with students protesting against the murder of their peer Abrar Fahad in a residential hall.
VC Prof Saiful Islam will sit with the protesters at 5pm on Friday, his Private Secretary Quamrul Hasan said on Thursday after the demonstrators threatened to lock the gates of all the offices on the campus if the VC does not meet them by 2pm on Friday.
Besides his failure to ensure safety of Abrar and other victims of torture by leaders of ruling Awami League’s student front Bangladesh Chhatra League, VC Saiful is also criticised for not taking quick steps after the murder.
Students demonstrated on the street outside BUET on Thursday demanding justice for the murder of their peer Abrar Fahad. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
He faced public anger again when he went to meet Abrar’s family in Kushtia the following day. Angry residents of the area barred him from visiting Abrar’s home.
Associations of BUET’s teachers and alumni have demanded his resignation for his “failure” to perform his duties.
BUET Directorate of Students’ Welfare Director Mizanur Rahman said VC Saiful had been scheduled to meet the protesters on Thursday evening, but the meeting did not take place.
