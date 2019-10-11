Home > Campus

BUET bans all political activities on campus, expels 19 students over Abrar murder

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Oct 2019 06:16 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 06:19 PM BdST

The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET has moved to ban all types of political activities on its campus and expelled 19 students with suspected ties to the murder of Abrar Fahad in keeping with the demands of student protesters.

The decision was announced at the start of Vice-Chancellor Saiful Islam’s meeting with a student delegation at the university’s auditorium around 5:30 pm on Friday following five days of protests on the campus.

 

