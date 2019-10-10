Home > Campus

Police arrest BUET BCL leader Amit Saha over Abrar murder

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Oct 2019 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 12:26 PM BdST

Police have arrested another suspect in the grisly murder of engineering student Abrar Fahad inside a residential hall of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.

Police have arrested Amit Saha, the legal affairs secretary to Bangladesh Chhatra League's BUET unit, in connection with the grisly murder of engineering student Abrar Fahad inside a univeristy residential hall.

Amit Saha was apprehended from the capital's Sabujbagh around 11am Thursday, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Masudur Rahman.

He is a student of BUET's civil engineering department and the legal affairs secretary to the university's BCL unit.

Amit went into hiding in the aftermath of Abrar's murder, according to police.

