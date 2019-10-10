Police arrest BUET BCL leader Amit Saha over Abrar murder
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2019 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 12:26 PM BdST
Police have arrested another suspect in the grisly murder of engineering student Abrar Fahad inside a residential hall of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.
Police have arrested Amit Saha, the legal affairs secretary to Bangladesh Chhatra League's BUET unit, in connection with the grisly murder of engineering student Abrar Fahad inside a univeristy residential hall.
Amit Saha was apprehended from the capital's Sabujbagh around 11am Thursday, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Masudur Rahman.
He is a student of BUET's civil engineering department and the legal affairs secretary to the university's BCL unit.
Amit went into hiding in the aftermath of Abrar's murder, according to police.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Stories of BCL torture at BUET coming out after Abrar murder
- BUET Teachers’ Association for banning politics on campus after student murder
- BUET Teachers’ Association demands resignation of VC over Abrar murder
- Students strike down BUET until Abrar murderers are formally charged
- Two BCL men arrested with firearm at Dhaka University
- Protesters take position outside BUET VC’s office, lock main gate
- BCL expels 11 members of BUET unit over student Abrar murder
- IUB organises Academic Award 2019 ceremony
- Altamash Kabir becomes new trustee of IUB
- Jahangirnagar University students, teachers launch protest demanding VC’s resignation
Most Read
- UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar
- Hasina is against banning student politics, vows crackdown on illicit activity in universities
- PM Hasina defends LPG export to India amid criticism
- DB detains BUET student Abrar’s friend for grilling
- Bangladesh labour court issues arrest warrant for Nobel laureate Yunus
- Angry Kushtia residents deny BUET vice-chancellor visit to Abrar's home
- BNP expels lawyer for defending Abrar murder suspects
- Sher-e-Bangla Hall provost resigns amid calls for withdrawal over Abrar murder
- BUET protesters deadline authorities with Oct 15 to implement new 10-point demand
- Bangladesh Chhatra League demands ‘highest punishment’ for Abrar murderers