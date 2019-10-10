Home > Campus

BUET Teachers’ Association for banning politics on campus after student murder

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Oct 2019 12:49 AM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 12:49 AM BdST

The Teachers’ Association at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET has taken a position for a ban on politics in the institution amidst protests over the killing of a student allegedly by pro-government activists on the campus.

The association’s President AKM Masud announced the decision after a meeting in an address to demonstrating students at the university’s Shaheed Minar premises on Wednesday.

“As you’ve demanded a ban on political activities of students, we’ve decided to ban all sorts of direct and indirect political activities of teachers and students,” he said.

“You know that our student politics has decayed to such a level. Even the boys, who had come here as good ones, have become bad due to politics,” Masud said.

“We have no alternative to this [banning politics] in order to get out of this culture,” he added.

The Teachers’ Association chief called for help from the government and the political parties to ban politics at BUET.

“Teachers can have political ideologies, but we will not get involved in any political activities. And the students won’t do it either,” Masud said.

Later, he told bdnews24.com: “We have decided that teachers will not get involved in political activities, but the activities of the Teachers’ Association will continue.”

