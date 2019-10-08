BCL expels 11 members of BUET unit over student Abrar murder
The Bangladesh Chhatra League or BCL has expelled the general secretary and 10 other members of its BUET chapter over their alleged links to the murder of Abrar Fahad, a student of the institution.
The organisation's Acting President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Acting General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee announced the decision on Monday.
They are BCL BUET unit's General Secretary Mehedi Hassan Russel, Vice President Muhtasim Fuad, Organising Secretary Mehedi Hassan Robin, Research Secretary Anik Sarkar, Sports Secretary Meftahul Zion, Literary Secretary Moniruzzaman Monir, Deputy Social Services Secretary Iftee Mosharaf Shokal, Deputy Secretary Mujtaba Rafid, members Muntasir Al Jemi, Ehtemamul Rabbi Tanim and Mujahidur Rahman.
Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was found dead in the stairway in the early hours of Monday.
A resident of Sher-e-Bangla Hall, Abrar was called up from his room at 7:30pm on Sunday, said police, quoting the students of the hall.
Later, his body was found on the first-floor stairway of the hall at 2am.
An autopsy at Dhaka Medical College Hospital subsequently revealed that Abrar was bludgeoned with blunt objects.
There were numerous injury marks on his hands, feet and back, a doctor said, adding, "He died from internal bleeding."
Abrar's father Barkatullah subsequently started a case against 19 people over the macabre incident after police detained nine BCL members for interrogation.
Classmates of Abrar claimed that BCL men beat him to death suspecting his involvement with Islami Chhatra Shibir. A two-men probe panel has been constituted to look into the allegations, BCL's central committee announced.
