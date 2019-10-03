Altamash Kabir becomes new trustee of IUB
New Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2019 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 12:12 PM BdST
Altamash Kabir has become a new trustee of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).
Kabir is the publisher and editor of Sangbad as well as the executive director of Kedarpur Tea Company. He is a partner in Sathgao Tea Estate and Director of Laboni Corporation.
He graduated from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and is at present, the president of the university’s Alumni Association of Bangladesh.
Under his editorship, Sangbad received the first Press Council medal for excellence in Journalism in 2018 from the President Abdul Hamid.
He has been a director of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) from 2009 to 2012. Kabir has also been a board member of the Press Council, twice, in 2009-10 and 2012-13.
In 2016 and 2017 he was a trustee of the Press Institute of Bangladesh. He was the founder treasurer of the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and remains a member.
Kabir has been a national champion in Clay Target Shooting and has represented Bangladesh in the SAAF games, Commonwealth Shooting Championships, Asian Shooting Championships, World Championships at various times and all over the world.
Through his robust contributions, IUB expects to move further nationally & internationally in the field of quality higher education, the university said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Altamash Kabir becomes new trustee of IUB
- Jahangirnagar University students, teachers launch protest demanding VC’s resignation
- UGC investigators recommend firing Gopalganj university VC Nasiruddin
- Chairman himself was the lone Master’s student of a university department in Bangladesh
- MACES education meets in Dhaka, Chattogram in October
- Think out of the box for sustainable energy transition: Prof Joyashree Roy
- UGC sends probe panel to Gopalganj amid Bangabandhu University protests
- Seven JCD activists hurt in DU Chhatra League assaults
- Teachers loyal to VC ‘threaten’ student protesters at Bangabandhu University
- Discussion, month-long book exhibition at IUB on Bangabandhu, Liberation War
Most Read
- Imran Khan speaks to Hasina over phone before her India trip
- Myanmar to issue NIDs to Rohingyas after verification, says FM Momen
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC and border killings
- Police recover Tk 12.5m from Narayanganj house
- RAB chief wants imams on government payroll to make the fight against terrorism ‘easy’
- No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry
- BNP MPs urge Hasina to meet Khaleda, set her free
- India isn’t letting a single onion leave the country
- Zia Choudhury of Bangladesh appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Botswana