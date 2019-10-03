Home > Campus

Altamash Kabir becomes new trustee of IUB

Altamash Kabir has become a new trustee of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

Kabir is the publisher and editor of Sangbad as well as the executive director of Kedarpur Tea Company. He is a partner in Sathgao Tea Estate and Director of Laboni Corporation.

He graduated from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and is at present, the president of the university’s Alumni Association of Bangladesh.

Under his editorship, Sangbad received the first Press Council medal for excellence in Journalism in 2018 from the President Abdul Hamid.

He has been a director of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) from 2009 to 2012.  Kabir has also been a board member of the Press Council, twice, in 2009-10 and 2012-13.

In 2016 and 2017 he was a trustee of the Press Institute of Bangladesh.  He was the founder treasurer of the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and remains a member.

Kabir has been a national champion in Clay Target Shooting and has represented Bangladesh in the SAAF games, Commonwealth Shooting Championships, Asian Shooting Championships, World Championships at various times and all over the world.

Through his robust contributions, IUB expects to move further nationally & internationally in the field of quality higher education, the university said.

