Jahangirnagar University students, teachers launch protest demanding VC’s resignation

Protesters blockaded the administrative buildings on Wednesday morning as part of the programme while also blocking university's bus service.

The ‘all-inclusive strike’ will continue for two days, said Prof Raihan Rayeen of Philosophy Department, a spokeperson of the protesters. But the pre-scheduled exams will still take place, he said.

The blockade kicked off at the two administrative buildings at 7 am under the banner ‘Jahangirnagar against corruption,’ said JU Chhatra Union President Nazir Amin Chowdhury.

The protesters are likely to bring out a procession on Wednesday afternoon in support to the programme, he said.

The university authorities tried moving the buses out of the transport pool around 1:30 am on Wednesday to prevent the blockade but the protesters foiled their attempt, according to Nazir.

University bus communication was not greatly affected, claimed Prof Ali Azam Talukdar, who is in charge of the transport office at the university.

“The buses catering to the students (rented from BRTC) set off from Dhaka in the morning. And some buses left the campus to bring the teachers from Dhaka,” he told bdnews24.com.

“We’ll have a meeting to determine an alternative transport plan to facilitate the return trip of students and teachers from Dhaka due to the ongoing blockade.”

Students and teachers of Jahangirnagar University began a protest over the alleged irregularities involving a Tk 15 billion development project in the university.

Amid the protests, Bangladesh Chhatra League president and general secretary were accused of demanding extortion from VC Farzana Islam which eventually led to their resignation.

The two BCL leaders then levelled allegations of corruption at the VC.

A number of Chhatra League leaders in JU also acknowledged receiving Tk 10 million from the VC as ‘Eid tips.’

Both students and teachers demanded a probe against the VC under the circumstances. VC Farzana subsequently held unfruitful meetings with the protesters culminating in calls for her resignation.