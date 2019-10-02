Jahangirnagar University students, teachers launch protest demanding VC’s resignation
Jahangirnagar University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Oct 2019 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 01:42 PM BdST
The students and teachers of Jahangirnagar University have launched a strike on the campus demanding Vice-Chancellor Prof Farzana Islam's resignation amid allegations of corruption.
Protesters blockaded the administrative buildings on Wednesday morning as part of the programme while also blocking university's bus service.
The ‘all-inclusive strike’ will continue for two days, said Prof Raihan Rayeen of Philosophy Department, a spokeperson of the protesters. But the pre-scheduled exams will still take place, he said.
The protesters are likely to bring out a procession on Wednesday afternoon in support to the programme, he said.
The university authorities tried moving the buses out of the transport pool around 1:30 am on Wednesday to prevent the blockade but the protesters foiled their attempt, according to Nazir.
University bus communication was not greatly affected, claimed Prof Ali Azam Talukdar, who is in charge of the transport office at the university.
“We’ll have a meeting to determine an alternative transport plan to facilitate the return trip of students and teachers from Dhaka due to the ongoing blockade.”
Students and teachers of Jahangirnagar University began a protest over the alleged irregularities involving a Tk 15 billion development project in the university.
The two BCL leaders then levelled allegations of corruption at the VC.
A number of Chhatra League leaders in JU also acknowledged receiving Tk 10 million from the VC as ‘Eid tips.’
Both students and teachers demanded a probe against the VC under the circumstances. VC Farzana subsequently held unfruitful meetings with the protesters culminating in calls for her resignation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jahangirnagar University students, teachers launch protest demanding VC’s resignation
- UGC investigators recommend firing Gopalganj university VC Nasiruddin
- Chairman himself was the lone Master’s student of a university department in Bangladesh
- MACES education meets in Dhaka, Chattogram in October
- Think out of the box for sustainable energy transition: Prof Joyashree Roy
- UGC sends probe panel to Gopalganj amid Bangabandhu University protests
- Seven JCD activists hurt in DU Chhatra League assaults
- Teachers loyal to VC ‘threaten’ student protesters at Bangabandhu University
- Discussion, month-long book exhibition at IUB on Bangabandhu, Liberation War
- Bangabandhu University shuts down amid student protests
Most Read
- Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- UK’s CDC Group gives $30m in loans to BRAC Bank, opens branch in Dhaka
- RAB seizes foreign currencies, liquor from Salim Prodhan’s office, home
- Number of agreements to be exchanged during Hasina’s visit: India
- DNCC to name first bicycle lane after Bangabandhu
- RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after eight-day visit to New York
- Heavy rain, not Farakka barrage, is causing floods: official
- GK Shamim’s seven bodyguards remanded for four days