Chairman himself was the lone Master’s student of a university department in Bangladesh
SM Nadim Mahmud and Masum Billah, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Sep 2019 01:28 AM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 01:52 AM BdST
Akkas Ali, removed from the office of chairman of the Gopalganj university’s computer science and engineering department, is also the first student who took the Master’s certificate from the very department when he was in its charge in 2017.
After the post-graduate course was introduced that year, he “completed” classes, exams and thesis within six months.
Shahjahan Ali, the then dean of the university’s engineering faculty, has no knowledge when and how the classes and exams were held.
“These appear false and fabricated to me. We did not know anything about the launch of the course or exams though we were supposed to,” Shahjahan told bdnews24.com on Friday.
It was Akkas himself who had supervised the “making of the question papers, moderation and distribution of answer sheets”.
According to him, Moushumi Bala was “one of the teachers who took the classes and exams” at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University or BSMRSTU.
Moushumi, who worked as a part-time teacher at the department from April to October in 2017, said she indeed signed the transcript of the results as the evaluator, but knew nothing about the classes and exams.
“I had just joined the department then. I had to do what the chairman told me. I had no other option,” she said.
Moushumi said it had surprised her when she had seen the “answer sheets”.
“How did he (Akkas) have these even after being the examinee? However, I had to sign the transcript. I left the department afterwards,” she said.
“I got admitted and completed [the course] in the first batch as I didn’t complete Master’s,” he told bdnews24.com.
Students, who are graduating in 2018 and 2019 sessions, are enrolling in the Master’s course now, he said.
Akkas admitted he put his record in papers as he deemed fit to show his eligibility for enrolment.
In the application for admission, he himself wrote 60 percent credit transfer, which is 22 out of 36, is accepted.
He showed that he received the credits in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.
He actually had only 18 credits or 50 percent, 10 percentage points short of what was required for enrolment.
It means he forged the admission papers.
Asked why he had done it, he replied: “I filled it as per my wish because I had [to fulfil] the 60 percent requirement.”
The university’s Examinations Controller SM Golam Haider said he could not answer questions as he “was very busy” when bdnews24.com contacted him for comments on forgery by Akkas.
Haider did not receive bdnews24.com phone calls later.
Amid widespread criticisms and student protests against Vice-Chancellor Khondoker Nasiruddin for alleged abuse of power, corruption and irregularities, the university was closed on Sept 21 but the demonstrations have continued .
Nasiruddin did not take phone calls or replied to SMS for comments on Akkas’ forgery.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Chairman himself was the lone Master’s student of a university department in Bangladesh
- MACES education meets in Dhaka, Chattogram in October
- Think out of the box for sustainable energy transition: Prof Joyashree Roy
- UGC sends probe panel to Gopalganj amid Bangabandhu University protests
- Seven JCD activists hurt in DU Chhatra League assaults
- Teachers loyal to VC ‘threaten’ student protesters at Bangabandhu University
- Discussion, month-long book exhibition at IUB on Bangabandhu, Liberation War
- Bangabandhu University shuts down amid student protests
- IUB holds orientation programme for autumn 2019 semester
- Pearson recognises Neiman Education as ‘best’ PTE preparation centre
Most Read
- Police find nothing, RAB finds ‘unauthorised’ liquor at Fu-Wang Club in Dhaka
- Bangladesh Bank dismisses news of scrapping Tk 500, Tk 1,000 notes as rumour
- Mohammedan club boss Lokman sent money to Australia, RAB says
- Bill Gates meets Hasina in New York
- Saudi Arabia opens to tourists with investment appeal and no abaya rule
- White House tried to ‘lock down’ Ukraine call records, whistleblower says
- PM Hasina receives UNICEF award for youth skill development
- Police recover bodies of a couple in Kurigram
- Hasina urges US businesses to work as Bangladesh’s development accelerator
- Whistleblower on Trump-Ukraine contacts is a CIA officer - reports