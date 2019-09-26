MACES education meets in Dhaka, Chattogram in October
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2019 05:14 AM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 05:14 AM BdST
MACES, an education consultancy firm in Bangladesh, will host its annual multi-country education meets in Dhaka and Chattogram in October.
One event in the capital will be held on Oct 4 and another in the port city on the following day, the firm said in a media release on Wednesday.
Students will have the opportunity to meet university representatives from more than 75 institutions in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Japan and Malaysia at these events.
The purpose of organising the events is to provide the students with the opportunity to speak directly to the universities, find out more about them and get rid of any confusion they may have.
MACES aims to create a platform for exchange of ideas between Bangladeshi students and foreign universities at the education meets.
Participation at the event is free but students are encouraged to register at www.studyabroadwithmaces.com.
