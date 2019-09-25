UGC sends probe panel to Gopalganj amid Bangabandhu University protests

The five-strong probe panel will arrive on Wednesday, said the university's Registrar Prof Md Nuruddin Ahmed.

Protests erupted at the university after Fatema Tuz Zinia, a second-year student of the university’s law department and a newspaper reporter, was suspended over a Facebook post on Sept 11.

The university authorities later withdrew the suspension order amid widespread protests and criticism but a group of students continued to protest on the campus calling for VC Prof Khondokar Md Nasiruddin's resignation for alleged irregularities and corruption.

The university was later shut down in a bid to quell the protests but when the students demonstrated against the move, they were allegedly attacked by outsiders leaving at least 20 injured.

The university's Assistant Proctor Md Humayun Kabir resigned from the post in protest of the attacks.

The students were riled further by the VC's 'unsavoury' comments to a private television channel aired on Tuesday.

The issue could be 'resolved in two hours' if the media stopped highlighting the movement, claimed VC Nasiruddin, adding that the students were committing misdeeds in the name of protests while non-students were staying on the campus overnight.

Math student Md Al Galib along with other protesters condemned the remarks at a media briefing on the campus on Wednesday.