Seven JCD activists hurt in DU Chhatra League assaults

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Sep 2019 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 05:41 PM BdST

At least seven activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal have been injured in attacks by the Bangladesh Chhatra League on the Dhaka University campus.

Three journalists were also injured during the attacks on Monday.

The injured are Shahnewaz, Kamrul Islam, Khorshed Alam Sohel, Feroz Masum, Mahbub Shahin, Fahim and Nayon.

The three injured journalists are Anisur Rahman, Rafatul Islam Rafi and Afsar Munna.

The attacks came as private broadcaster My TV was interviewing JCD General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamol at Hakim Chattar.

At that time, Sanjit Chandra Das, president of BCL’s Dhaka University unit, arrived on the scene with seven or eight activists and asked the JCD leaders and activists to leave the place, according to witnesses.

Later, Sanjit and his men swooped on them with rods and sticks, when they went to the TSC. It was followed by attacks on JCD leaders and activists at Doel Chattar and Hakim Chattar.

BCL men who took part in the attacks were Apel Mahmud, Mohsin Alam Talukdar, Syed Shariful Islam Shopu, Raisul Islam, Mariam Jahan Khan Sohan, Kajal Das, Emamul Hassan and Hassan Rahat, said the witnesses.

