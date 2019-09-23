Seven JCD activists hurt in DU Chhatra League assaults
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2019 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 05:41 PM BdST
At least seven activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal have been injured in attacks by the Bangladesh Chhatra League on the Dhaka University campus.
Three journalists were also injured during the attacks on Monday.
The injured are Shahnewaz, Kamrul Islam, Khorshed Alam Sohel, Feroz Masum, Mahbub Shahin, Fahim and Nayon.
The three injured journalists are Anisur Rahman, Rafatul Islam Rafi and Afsar Munna.
The attacks came as private broadcaster My TV was interviewing JCD General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamol at Hakim Chattar.
At that time, Sanjit Chandra Das, president of BCL’s Dhaka University unit, arrived on the scene with seven or eight activists and asked the JCD leaders and activists to leave the place, according to witnesses.
Later, Sanjit and his men swooped on them with rods and sticks, when they went to the TSC. It was followed by attacks on JCD leaders and activists at Doel Chattar and Hakim Chattar.
BCL men who took part in the attacks were Apel Mahmud, Mohsin Alam Talukdar, Syed Shariful Islam Shopu, Raisul Islam, Mariam Jahan Khan Sohan, Kajal Das, Emamul Hassan and Hassan Rahat, said the witnesses.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Teachers loyal to VC ‘threaten’ student protesters at Bangabandhu University
- Discussion, month-long book exhibition at IUB on Bangabandhu, Liberation War
- Bangabandhu University shuts down amid student protests
- IUB holds orientation programme for autumn 2019 semester
- Pearson recognises Neiman Education as ‘best’ PTE preparation centre
- Learning how to learn is perception of higher education now: UTA President Karbhari
- UGC warns students against admission to 30 private universities
- IUB launches dengue awareness, prevention campaigns
- Southeast University holds seminar on media’s role in private education, awards ceremony
- IUBAT holds seminar on career prospects in tourism and hospitality management
Most Read
- Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
- Police raid four sporting clubs in casino crackdown
- At rally for India’s Modi, Trump plays second fiddle but a familiar tune
- Ex-secretary Nasima Begum first woman to head National Human Rights Commission
- Explosives found in Narayanganj ‘militant hideout’, two arrested
- DNCC launches drive to clear walkways
- No arrests made as there was none when illegal casinos in Dhaka’s sport clubs were busted
- Indian navy chief visiting Bangladesh
- UK to provide additional funds for Rohingyas in Bangladesh
- Encroachers left no Bangladesh river alone, national commission finds