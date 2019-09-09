Pearson recognises Neiman Education as ‘best’ PTE preparation centre
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2019 06:23 AM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 06:23 AM BdST
Pearson has recognised Neiman Education as the best test preparation centre for its “outstanding” contribution in popularising Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic in Bangladesh.
Pearson made the announcement at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday, Neiman said in a media release on Sunday.
Pearson's top partners from the South Asian region took part in the event.
John Fallon, Global CEO of Pearson, awarded certificates to the partners in recognition of exceptional accomplishment to make PTE Academic, an alternative to IELTS/TOEFL, the most preferred choice among test-takers to study or move abroad.
Chief Trainer and Director Md Sirazummunir received the certificate on behalf of Neiman Education.
Neiman Education has pioneered the PTE Academic preparation course in Bangladesh and has been training aspirants since 2015.
“Hundreds of participants” from Neiman got the privilege of studying abroad and secured permanent residency in foreign countries after achieving high scores in the test.
