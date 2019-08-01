Home > Campus

Southeast University holds seminar on media’s role in private education, awards ceremony 

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Aug 2019 06:02 AM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 06:02 AM BdST

Southeast University has organised a seminar on the role of media in promoting quality education in the private sector. 

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nawfel joined the seminar on the university’s Banani campus in Dhaka on Wednesday, the institution said.

University Grants Commission Chairman Kazi Shahidullah, SEU Board of Trustees Representative Member M Kamaluddin Chowdhury, and Daily Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, among others, attended the programme. 

SEU Vice-Chancellor ANM Meshquat Uddin chaired the seminar while GTV Editor-in-Chief Syed Ishtiaque Reza presented the keynote paper. 

Mohammad Imtiaj, Director of BCPR, SEU delivered the welcome speech. 

For their “valuable and remarkable” contribution for the improvement in educational sector, 14 journalists from different print and electronic media were awarded in the seminar. 

