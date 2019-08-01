Home > Campus

IUBAT holds seminar on career prospects in tourism and hospitality management

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Aug 2019 05:35 AM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 05:35 AM BdST

A seminar on career prospects for tourism and hospitality management graduates in Bangladesh tourism and hospitality industry has been held at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology or IUBAT.

The College of Tourism and Hospitality Management or CTHM organised the discussion on the campus on July 24, the university said in a media release on Wednesday.

CTHM Chair Shaikh Ershad Hossain presided over the seminar where Six Seasons Hotel Executive Assistant Manager Md Al-Amin was chief guest.

CTHM Coordinator Mohammad Abu Horaira presented the welcome address and commended all guests for showing up at the event.

Md Al-Amin highlighted the need for higher education in tourism and hospitality management as Bangladesh is enjoying a “tremendous growth in the industry”.

There are ample employment opportunities that, according to him, the tourism and hospitality industry is generating.

Six Seasons Hotel Head of Sales Jason Salgado, and IUBAT Distinguished Professor and CTHM faculty Dr Khwaja Muhammed Sultanul Aziz also spoke at the event.

They emphasised different aspects of the tourism and hospitality industry.

Students, CTHM alumni, and professional from different hotels in Dhaka joined the seminar.

