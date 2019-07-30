Home > Campus

IUB Debating Club wins DU IV Debate Tournament 2019

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jul 2019 04:59 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 04:59 AM BdST

Independent University, Bangladesh Debating Club (IUBDC) has become the first private university team of the country to win DU IV Debate Tournament 2019.

The team of Aaqib Farhan Hossain and Zobayer Ahmed won the tournament organised by Dhaka University Debating Club (DUDC) on Friday and Saturday, IUB said in a media release on Monday.

IUBDC defeated teams from IBA, University of Dhaka and North South University (NSU) in the grand finale of “one of the most significant” inter-university debating tournaments of this year.

Aaqib was awarded the Second Best Speaker of the tournament while Zobayer was crowned the Best Speaker in the final of the tournament.

A total of 28 teams from 15 universities participated in this competition.

