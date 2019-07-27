Dhaka University student dies from dengue fever

Firoj Kabir, a finance department student from Thakurgaon, resided in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.

He died undergoing treatment at the Square Hospital on Friday night, the hall Provost Md Mofizur Rahman said.

Firoj’s friend Iqbal Hossain said Firoj underwent treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit for a week.

He was transferred to the private hospital on Thursday.

Firoj is among at least 23 people who have died from dengue so far this year after the outbreak started in early June along with monsoon, according to a bdnews24.com count, though the government puts the death toll at eight.

The number of patients diagnosed with dengue this year has surpassed 9,500.