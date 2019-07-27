Dhaka University student dies from dengue fever
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2019 03:30 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 03:30 AM BdST
A Dhaka University has died from dengue fever amid an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.
Firoj Kabir, a finance department student from Thakurgaon, resided in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.
He died undergoing treatment at the Square Hospital on Friday night, the hall Provost Md Mofizur Rahman said.
Firoj’s friend Iqbal Hossain said Firoj underwent treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit for a week.
He was transferred to the private hospital on Thursday.
Firoj is among at least 23 people who have died from dengue so far this year after the outbreak started in early June along with monsoon, according to a bdnews24.com count, though the government puts the death toll at eight.
The number of patients diagnosed with dengue this year has surpassed 9,500.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- IUBAT alumnus Nayma Iftakhar participates in Doha OIC Youth Forum 2019
- Symposium on ways to beat air pollution held at IUB
- Focus falls on scientific involvements at IUB Fourth Industrial Revolution conference
- Students should read lots of books, IUBAT VC Abdur Rab says at reading competition
- Students of seven colleges in Dhaka block Nilkhet streets over exam results fiasco
- IUB holds conference on ‘quadrangulated quandary’
- IUB celebrates Nazrul Jayanti at ‘national level’
- BUET students return to classes after a week of protests
- Student protests bring BUET to its knees over 16-point demand
- IUB holds daylong job fair for students and alumni
Most Read
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- Woman arrested with suspected links to lynching in Dhaka’s Badda
- IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka
- Minister Rezaul paid no heed to Priya Saha’s complaint about arson attack: Rana Dasgupta
- Bangladesh minister says mosquito numbers rising 'like Rohingya population'
- BTRC approval suspension a tool for forced collection of disputed audit claim: Grameenphone
- FaceApp is the future
- Barred from jobs, Rohingya refugees eat up Bangladesh labour market: Study
- Bangladesh’s ICT industry grows 40% annually, says UNCTAD