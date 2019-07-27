Home > Campus

Dhaka University student dies from dengue fever

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jul 2019 03:30 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 03:30 AM BdST

A Dhaka University has died from dengue fever amid an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Firoj Kabir, a finance department student from Thakurgaon, resided in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.

He died undergoing treatment at the Square Hospital on Friday night, the hall Provost Md Mofizur Rahman said.

Firoj’s friend Iqbal Hossain said Firoj underwent treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit for a week.

He was transferred to the private hospital on Thursday.

Firoj is among at least 23 people who have died from dengue so far this year after the outbreak started in early June along with monsoon, according to a bdnews24.com count, though the government puts the death toll at eight.

The number of patients diagnosed with dengue this year has surpassed 9,500.

