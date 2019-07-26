IUBAT alumnus Nayma Iftakhar participates in Doha OIC Youth Forum 2019
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jul 2019 04:47 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2019 04:47 AM BdST
Nayma Iftakhar, an alumnus of the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology or IUBAT, has participated in the Doha OIC Youth Forum 2019.
Nayma attended the forum organised by The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, Ministry of Culture and Sports of Qatar and Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, or ICYF, from July 7 to 11 in the capital of the Middle-Eastern country.
She represented Bangladesh as a youth delegate in the OIC platform under the theme of good governance, transparency, and sustainable development in the forum, the university said in a media release on Thursday.
Nayma has been working as a lecturer at the College of Business Administration or CBA at IUBAT since 2018.
