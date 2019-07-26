IUBAT alumnus Nayma Iftakhar participates in Doha OIC Youth Forum 2019

Nayma attended the forum organised by The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, Ministry of Culture and Sports of Qatar and Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, or ICYF, from July 7 to 11 in the capital of the Middle-Eastern country.

She represented Bangladesh as a youth delegate in the OIC platform under the theme of good governance, transparency, and sustainable development in the forum, the university said in a media release on Thursday.

She presented some proposals for the Muslim world to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs set by the UN with effective governance system.

Nayma has been working as a lecturer at the College of Business Administration or CBA at IUBAT since 2018.