Focus falls on scientific involvements at IUB Fourth Industrial Revolution conference
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2019 05:13 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 05:13 AM BdST
A conference on the Fourth Industrial Revolution or 4IR at the Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has focused on scientific involvements.
The core concern in the 4IR is to create autonomous decision-making of cyber physical system via cloud technology, and such scientific involvements are the indicators of modernity, development, and progress, guests and speakers said during the conference held last Thursday.
The Department of Social Sciences and Humanities of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at IUB organised the conference titled "Social Science in the 21st Century: Survival Strategy for Human Kind Addressing IR 4.0" on its Bashundhara campus in Dhaka.
Asian Tigers CEO Ifty Islam, in his presentation on "Challenges and Opportunities from the Fourth Industrial Revolution’’, said that artificial intelligence might replace human labour with automated services, according to a media release from the university.
IUB Board of Trustees Chairman A Matin Chowdhury and Member Javed Hosein were present.
Among others, IUB Treasurer and Acting Vice Chancellor Khandker Md Iftekhar Haider, and Acing Dean of SLASS Imtiaz A Hussain also spoke on the occasion.
Throughout the day, four working and one plenary sessions were held to clinch the objectives of the conference.
Educationist, scholars, policymakers, civil society leaders, media experts, and professional specialists took part in presenting papers and discussing topics and issues.
IUB faculties also presented papers, chaired the sessions and took part in various discussion.
Members from the faculty and administration, students and distinguished guests witnessed the daylong conference.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Students should read lots of books, IUBAT VC Abdur Rab says at reading competition
- Students of seven colleges in Dhaka block Nilkhet streets over exam results fiasco
- IUB holds conference on ‘quadrangulated quandary’
- IUB celebrates Nazrul Jayanti at ‘national level’
- BUET students return to classes after a week of protests
- Student protests bring BUET to its knees over 16-point demand
- IUB holds daylong job fair for students and alumni
- Dhaka University authorities find no evidence of irregularities in DUCSU polls
- Long-awaited DUCSU pleases VC Aktaruzzaman, disappoints others
- BCL expels five members over Dhaka University campus violence
Most Read
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy sees ‘ulterior motive’ of US Embassy in Dhaka behind Priya Saha’s remarks
- Britain calls ship seizure 'hostile act' as Iran releases video of capture
- Magistrates dismiss two sedition cases filed against embattled activist Priya Saha
- Priya Saha must explain reason behind allegations: Home Minister
- Drugs the common thread in Barguna daylight murder
- Jatiya Party denounces Priya Saha’s White House remarks
- Police warn against lynching of child abduction suspects
- Court rejects bail plea of slain Barguna youth Refat’s wife Minny
- Two more dead, 25 injured as mob lynching continues in Bangladesh