Focus falls on scientific involvements at IUB Fourth Industrial Revolution conference

The core concern in the 4IR is to create autonomous decision-making of cyber physical system via cloud technology, and such scientific involvements are the indicators of modernity, development, and progress, guests and speakers said during the conference held last Thursday.

The Department of Social Sciences and Humanities of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at IUB organised the conference titled "Social Science in the 21st Century: Survival Strategy for Human Kind Addressing IR 4.0" on its Bashundhara campus in Dhaka.

Asian Tigers CEO Ifty Islam, in his presentation on "Challenges and Opportunities from the Fourth Industrial Revolution’’, said that artificial intelligence might replace human labour with automated services, according to a media release from the university.

IUB Board of Trustees Chairman A Matin Chowdhury and Member Javed Hosein were present.

Among others, IUB Treasurer and Acting Vice Chancellor Khandker Md Iftekhar Haider, and Acing Dean of SLASS Imtiaz A Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Throughout the day, four working and one plenary sessions were held to clinch the objectives of the conference.

Educationist, scholars, policymakers, civil society leaders, media experts, and professional specialists took part in presenting papers and discussing topics and issues.

IUB faculties also presented papers, chaired the sessions and took part in various discussion.

Members from the faculty and administration, students and distinguished guests witnessed the daylong conference.