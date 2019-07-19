Home > Campus

Students should read lots of books, IUBAT VC Abdur Rab says at reading competition

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2019 04:39 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 04:39 AM BdST

The International University of Business Agriculture and Technology or IUBAT has organised a certificates ceremony for Fall 2018 and Spring 2019 on British Council Book Reading Competition

The ceremony was held at the IUBAT Conference Hall in Dhaka on Tuesday in collaboration with the British Council, the university said in a media release on Thursday.

IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdur Rab presided over the programme.

He said the IUBAT students need to learn English.

“Our students should read lots of books,” the release quoted him as saying.

He also sought more facilities from the British Council.

Momtazur Rahman, Professor and Coordinator, Department of Languages, IUBAT, delivered the welcome address.

He stressed the need for reading to develop English language skills. Hamida Akhtar Begum urged the students to keep up the habit of reading.

Chief Guest Kirsty Crawford, Program Director, Libraries Unlimited, British Council, was also present and outlined numerous suggestions on reading.

Mubtasim Islam Nirjon, a student of IUBAT and the recipient of a laptop, shared “a great” feeling about the book-reading competition.

Dean, professors, controller of examinations, directors, chairs, coordinators, heads, and staffs of the different departments were also present.

