Students of seven colleges in Dhaka block Nilkhet streets over exam results fiasco

They claimed that many students of the academic year 2017-18 are now bound to get re-admission in first year after having failed in the final exams but the results were published eight months after the exams, which give them about four months to prepare.

Moreover, results of many other exams were yet to be published, they said and alleged their merit has not been evaluated properly.

Disgruntled students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University blockading the capital's Nilkhet intersection to press for a three-point list of demands on Tuesday.

They also alleged complications over the change made by Dhaka University authorities in minimum grade point average required to sit for exams of some subjects while continuing study in the next academic year.

The students of seven colleges had previously staged several protests over a five-point demand and later suspended them on Jul 8 after VC Md Akhtaruzzaman had pledged to resolve the issues.