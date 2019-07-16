Students of seven colleges in Dhaka block Nilkhet streets over exam results fiasco
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2019 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 08:05 PM BdST
The protest began at 10am on Tuesday and ended at 1:30pm. Later, a group of protesters went to meet Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.
They claimed that many students of the academic year 2017-18 are now bound to get re-admission in first year after having failed in the final exams but the results were published eight months after the exams, which give them about four months to prepare.
Moreover, results of many other exams were yet to be published, they said and alleged their merit has not been evaluated properly.
Disgruntled students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University blockading the capital's Nilkhet intersection to press for a three-point list of demands on Tuesday.
The students of seven colleges had previously staged several protests over a five-point demand and later suspended them on Jul 8 after VC Md Akhtaruzzaman had pledged to resolve the issues.
