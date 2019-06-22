BUET students return to classes after a week of protests
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jun 2019 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 04:29 PM BdST
The students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET have called off their protests after a week following a written assurance from the authority that their demands will be met.
A notice was issued to this effect on Friday night, prompting students to return to classes, according to protesters.
Protesters began demonstrating on Jun 15 by boycotting classes and examinations over their 16-point charter of demands, including regular teacher evaluation programme, increasing allocation in research sector and development of residential halls.
According to the notice, BUET and the Ministry of Education will jointly take necessary measures to fulfil the students’ demands while members of the Academic Council finalise some academic decisions.
“The university authority issued a notice, signed by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saiful Islam, on Friday night. It also provides a deadline for fulfilling the demands," said Hasan Sarwar Saikat, a coordinator of the movement.
“We have started to attend classes on Saturday with a hope that our demands will be met."
Education Minister Dipu Moni also held a meeting with a 21-member delegation of protesting students on Thursday.
"All the demands are highly logical and need to be met," she said.
