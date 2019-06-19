Home > Campus

Student protests bring BUET to its knees over 16-point demand

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jun 2019 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 10:19 PM BdST

Protests by students at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET have rolled into the fifth day over their 16-point charter of demand, including regular teacher evaluation programme and development of residential halls.

They boycotted classes and exams, and returned to the streets on Wednesday. The protesters staged a sit-in at the Central Shaheed Minar from around 11am to 2:30pm.

During the demo, they locked up the administrative building and blocked the Palashi-Bakshi Bazar road inside the campus.

“The university authorities haven’t given any assurance as yet, though protests continued for the fifth day. We tried to contact the administration at different times, but failed,” said protester Hasan Sarwar.

“We’ll not return to the classes until the demand is made."

The students have been demonstrating since June 15 to press home their demands, including formation of a panel to build the BUET gate, raising allocation in research, digitalising student payment process, and stopping felling of trees on the campus.

