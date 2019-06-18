IUB holds daylong job fair for students and alumni

Organised by the university’s office of Career Guidance and Placement, the daylong event on Monday sought to provide a platform for its attendees to gain an insight into the workings of the country’s leading companies and organisations.

The fair took them through the operational procedures of participating organisations, their vision, mission and values while creating avenues for obtaining suitable jobs to mould their professional careers.

It also provided the participating companies with the opportunity to select resourceful and promising professionals to help further their ultimate business and operational goals.

Rashed Chowdhury, former chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, inaugurated the event as the chief guest and spoke during the opening ceremony.

Javed Hosein, member of the Board of Trustees, Prof Milan Pagon, vice chancellor (acting) of IUB, Md Abdullah Iqbal, deputy director, Career Guidance and Placement, IUB; Zara Mahbub, country director and CEO of KITC Ltd, and Sheik Ehsan Reza, head of Bashundhara Group’s Human Resource Management, also spoke during the inauguration ceremony. Bashundhara Group also addressed the audience in the inaugural ceremony.

A total of 46 multinational and national companies and organizations took part in the job fair.

They collected a significant number of CVs from potential IUB candidates who will later have the opportunity to kick-off their promising professional career, the university said in a statement.