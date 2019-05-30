Dhaka University authorities find no evidence of irregularities in DUCSU polls
Dhaka University Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2019 05:37 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 05:37 AM BdST
The authorities have found no evidence of irregularities in Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU polls even though a teacher was punished after discovery of marked ballots at the start of the voting.
Members of the syndicate dismissed the allegations of irregularities in a meeting presided over by Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman on Wednesday, according to several people who attended the meeting.
They discussed a report submitted by a committee to investigate the alleged irregularities in the Mar 11 election to DUCSU and hall unions.
Dhaka University students became agitated after finding a trunk full of paper ballots for the DUCSU polls at a room at Ruqayyah Hall on Monday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The protesters postponed demonstrations when the authorities assured them of taking steps over the allegations.
It formed the committee headed by Sajeda Banu, professor of the Department of Mathematics, on Mar 21 and asked it to submit the report within seven workdays. The deadline was extended later.
“No significant evidence was found in the allegations of irregularities in DUCSU polls,” Pro-VC Muhammad Samad told bdnews24.com.
The syndicate recommended using semi-permanent electoral ink and serial numbers on ballots in the next DUCSU elections, he added.
“Most of the accusers submitted paper clippings,” he added.
Assistant Proctor M Maksudur Rahman was the member secretary of the committee with Md Imdadul Hoque, acting dean at Faculty of Biological Science, Md Mohiuddin, provost at Sir PJ Hartog International Hall, Shafique uz Zaman, chairman at Department of Economics, and Sharmin Rumi Alim, professor at the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science as its members.
The Dhaka University on Mar 29 suspended teacher Sabnam Jahan pending investigation into alleged irregularities during the polls.
Sabnam, an associate professor of the management department, was acting as the provost of Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall during the elections on Mar 11.
The authorities suspended the elections at the hall for hours and relieved Sabnam of her duties as acting provost after students discovered sacks of marked ballots before the polls opened, sparking protests.
