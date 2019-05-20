IUB competes in HWS Round Robin debate tournament in New York

“This is a very prestigious invitation only annual inter university debate tournament in world platform where 16 universities are taking part this year,” IUB said in a media release on Sunday.

Aaqib Farhan Hossain, Nabil Hasan, and Zobayer Ahmed represented IUBDC in the recently held debate tournament.

IUBDC secured its position in the HWS RR contest after becoming champions in the United Asian Debate Championship.

IUBDC represented Asia in the tournament in the US.

Besides the IUB team, the other universities that participated in the competition are Harvard University, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, London School of Economics (LSE), University of Melbourne, University of Oxford, Tel Aviv University, Yale University, University College, Dublin, Cornell University and Wilfrid Laurier University.

“The exposure to such world class opposition and peers will enable the debaters to come back with accelerated growth, increased knowledge and sharpened skills,” IUB said.

“They plan to immediately resume debating in the national and Asian regional competitions to ensure that IUB can again return to this prestigious event in due time,” it added.